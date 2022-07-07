Pat McAfee Signs New Deal With WWE: Fans React

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Pat McAfee is going to be staying with the WWE for the foreseeable future.

The official Twitter account of the WWE announced on Thursday that McAfee had agreed to a multi-year extension with the company.

McAfee has been with the WWE since April of last year and has mainly served as an analyst alongside Michael Cole. He's going to keep that role for many years to come now.

The fans are pretty stoked about this move.

There's also a chance that McAfee could wrestle again during this deal. He made his WrestleMania debut back in April when he went up against Mr. McMahon and then got stunned by Steve Austin.

Whatever the case, these next several years of the WWE with McAfee in the fold will be highly entertaining.