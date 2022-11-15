Pat McAfee Tells Legendary NFL Coach To 'Shut The F--- Up'

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Pat McAfee attends SiriusXM's "Busted Open" celebrating 10th Anniversary In New York City on the eve of WrestleMania 35 on April 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Jeff Saturday's hiring has drawn outrage from a number of former players and coaches in the media since Jim Irsay decided to move off of a respected coach in Frank Reich in favor of a fan-favorite NFL center with no coaching experience.

But perhaps none were as bothered by it as Hall of Famer and current CBS analyst Bill Cowher, who described the move as "a disgrace to the coaching profession" on-air over the weekend.

Later, podcast host and former Colts punter Pat McAfee unloaded on Cowher for his "over the top" comments about Saturday getting Indianapolis' interim job. Telling the coaching legend to "shut the f--- up."

It’s been difficult not to just start diving into the hypocrisy of the f---ing losers on television who felt the need to be puppets. ... [Bill Cowher] got hired at 34 in his hometown to be the head coach of the f---ing Pittsburgh Steelers, so if he maybe caught a lot of fire whenever he got hired for not earning and deserving the job that he took and he now wants to project that on Jeff Saturday, he can take that up with himself. But Bill Cowher, shut the f--- up, dude. He said why didn’t John Fox get the job. Why didn’t Gus Bradley get the job? It’s their first year in the building, and, to be honest, the team has stunk since they got there.

McAfee has never been one to hold his tongue when it comes to his strong opinions. Something that's netted him a very lucrative post-football career after eight years of service in the National Football League.