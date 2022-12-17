Pat McAfee's Outfit For Las Vegas Bowl Is Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Pat McAfee is taking an unconventional approach to his wardrobe for Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl.

The ESPN broadcaster took the booth rocking a shiny gold suit jacket and some gold chains. The outfit is a hilarious juxtaposition next to the ordinary suits of his broadcast partners Kirk Herbstreit and Dave Pasch.

Take a look at McAfee's outfit here:

"I like it - he's so different than the rest of the guys on stage. It makes CFB and gameday fun," one fan wrote.

"National Treasure," another said.

"There is a boutique for wedding officiants in Las Vegas that Pat McAfee is single-handedly keeping open (respectfully)," another joked.

McAfee joined ESPN earlier this year as a member of the College GameDay crew. The former NFL punter and Pat McAfee Show host will also contribute to this year's coverage of the College Football Playoff.

Today's Las Vegas Bowl pits the Florida Gators against the Oregon State Beavers.