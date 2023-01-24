Pat Riley Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever

MIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Miami Heat President Pat Riley announces the signing of Ray Allen at AmericanAirlines Arena on July 11, 2012 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It's always a tough debate when you look at who the greatest player in NBA history is.

Some will say LeBron James, while others will say Michael Jordan but Pat Riley has a different answer. The longtime Miami heat head coach and now president of the team thinks that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the greatest to ever do it.

"I always said that Kareem was the greatest player of all time because of his longevity," Riley said, via ESPN.

This is a very good choice, especially since Abdul-Jabbar has scored the most points in NBA history and won six NBA championships before he retired. He also played in the league for 21 seasons and was a beast well into his 40s.

There's a chance that James could pass Abdul-Jabbar in Riley's eyes before his career comes to an end. Even in his 20th season, he's averaging 35 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists per game.

Who do you think is the best NBA player of all time?