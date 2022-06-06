Pat Riley Says He's Not Going Anywhere: NBA World Reacts

MIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Miami Heat President Pat Riley announces the signing of Ray Allen at AmericanAirlines Arena on July 11, 2012 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Pat Riley isn't leaving his position with the Miami Heat anytime soon.

In light of rumors suggesting retirement, Riley shut down any and all speculation about his future when speaking with reporters on Monday.

Riley's not going anywhere.

"I'm 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you can right now," he said.

That's one way to shut down the rumors. Riley is sticking with it in Miami.

NBA fans are loving Riley's response today.

"Little-known fact: the league office resolves trade negotiation disputes with executive push-up contests," a fan said.

"Feels like he said this directly to the entire world, not just one reporter…..probably still checks out tbh," one fan wrote.

"Absolute alpha. I hope winning time season 40 documents this," one fan tweeted.

Riley's Heat fell to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals this postseason. Are roster changes on the way?

It doesn't sound like Miami will be making any significant changes.

“I like the team that we have," Riley said during his end-of-season press conference, via Brady Hawk. "I like the core. So let’s see where we can go internally. And let’s see where we can go if something presents itself, if that’s a viable option.”