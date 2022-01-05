Pat Shurmur Reacts To What Joe Judge Said About 2019 Team

Following the Giants’ embarrassing 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, New York head coach Joe Judge went on an 11-minute rant about the current state of the franchise.

Despite being 4-12 on the year, Judge claimed that his 2021 squad is in a much better position than other Giants teams in the recent past. He claimed that “everybody quit” on Pat Shurmur’s 4-12 squad in 2019 — but explained that this team is different.

There’s one notable problem with this assertion from Judge. Shurmur and the Giants won two of their final three games to close out the 2019 season.

Shurmur, who’s now the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos, responded to these statements on Wednesday.

“I obviously — that’s not an accurate assessment,” Shurmur said, per Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “But beyond that, I have no comment.”

Despite a 10-22 record through his first two seasons as the head coach in New York, the Giants are reportedly set to bring back Joe Judge in 2022.

On Monday, Judge said he had no regrets regarding these inflammatory postgame comments.

The Giants will finish out their disappointing 2021 season with a matchup against the Washington Football Team on Sunday.