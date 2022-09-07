Patrick Beverley Has Blunt Response To LeBron James Question

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Clippers guards LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Patrick Beverly made one of his first public appearances as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

During a post-workout press conference, the newly-acquired guard answered questions about his upcoming season with the Lakers. One reporter asked him what it's going to be like playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Beverly nipped that idea in the bud very quickly.

"They'll be playing with me," he interrupted. "I made the playoffs last year, they didn't. There's a difference.

"... I''m glad we get a chance to play with each other."

Beverley later acknowledged that he is excited to play alongside LeBron.

"I have [known] Bron since I was a baby, a rookie in this league, so obviously I want to play with him," he said, per ESPN.

Beverly, 34, played a significant role in lifting the Minnesota Timberwolves to the playoffs this past season before getting shipped to Utah as part of a trade for Rudy Gobert. The Jazz then sent Beverly to LA in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

LeBron, AD and the Lakers struggled mightily this past season, failing to make the playoffs after notching a 33-49 record.

Beverley hopes to bring the Lakers back into contention this coming season.