Patrick Beverley Sends Message To The Lakers After Christmas Win

The Clippers were the kings of Los Angeles on Christmas, as they took down the Lakers, 111-106, in primetime on ESPN.

Patrick Beverley was the late-game hero for the Clippers, as he blocked LeBron James’ game-tying 3-point attempt in the closing seconds.

Of course, Beverley was quite fired up on the court in the game’s final seconds. He was fired up postgame, too.

Beverley sent a postgame message to Los Angeles’ other team on Twitter.

Don’t talk to US😤😤😤😤😤😤😤 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) December 26, 2019

Beverley totaled eight points and nine rebounds in the big Christmas Day win.

The Clippers improved to 23-10 with the win on Wednesday night, while the Lakers dropped to 24-7.

Los Angeles’ two NBA teams will meet again on Jan. 28.