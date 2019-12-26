The Spun

Patrick Beverley Sends Message To The Lakers After Christmas Win

Patrick Beverley guards LeBron James at STAPLES Center on Wednesday.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Clippers guards LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Clippers were the kings of Los Angeles on Christmas, as they took down the Lakers, 111-106, in primetime on ESPN.

Patrick Beverley was the late-game hero for the Clippers, as he blocked LeBron James’ game-tying 3-point attempt in the closing seconds.

Of course, Beverley was quite fired up on the court in the game’s final seconds. He was fired up postgame, too.

Beverley sent a postgame message to Los Angeles’ other team on Twitter.

Beverley totaled eight points and nine rebounds in the big Christmas Day win.

The Clippers improved to 23-10 with the win on Wednesday night, while the Lakers dropped to 24-7.

Los Angeles’ two NBA teams will meet again on Jan. 28.

