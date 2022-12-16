Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 05: NBA Hall of Famer and former Georgetown Hoyas player Patrick Ewing is introduced as the Georgetown Hoyas' new head basketball coach at John Thompson Jr. Athletic Center on April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday.

Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64.

He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that time. He then spent eight seasons in the NBA before coaching Siena for one season and then Seton Hall from 2001-06.

Orr also coached Bowling Green State before taking an assistant coach job at Georgetown under Patrick Ewing.

Ewing, who was a longtime friend to Orr, released a statement via his Twitter after Orr officially passed.

"I've lost a great friend. Someone who has been in my life since I was 22 years old. We developed a friendship and a brotherhood. He was always someone I could talk to - we would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family. Louis Orr will be truly missed and he will forever be part of this Hoya program," Ewing tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Orr's family and friends. May he rest in peace.