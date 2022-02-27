Patrick Ewing Was Asked About His Future At Georgetown

It’s been a tough year for Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing and the 6-22 Hoyas. After posting a winning record in 2020, which included an NCAA Tournament berth; Georgetown finds itself in the midst of an 18-game losing streak.

Which unfortunately means Ewing’s seat is heating up as coach of the once-proud program that he helped lift into prominence as a player in the early 1980s. When asked about his future on Georgetown’s sidelines, the Hall of Famer kept it real.

“Of course I want to be back here, but in this position, in this job, whatever happens will happen,” Ewing explained via the Washington Post‘s Gene Wang. “I’m hoping I’ll be back and doing something that I love at a place that I love and getting us back to being the king of the hill.”

Ewing took over at Georgetown back in 2017, with the school looking to revitalize its basketball program with a legendary figure from its storied past. But it hasn’t been an easy turnaround, and the Hoyas return to glory has failed to launch under “Big Pat.”

Over his five seasons with Georgetown thus far, Ewing’s posted a 68-81 record, including 26-60 marks in the Big East.

The Hoyas surprised some people with their 2020 conference title last year. But after a dozen-and-a-half consecutive losses, it feels like ages ago in today’s sports landscape.

Hopefully, Ewing can find a way to get some forward momentum going in the team’s two remaining games this season.