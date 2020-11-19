Patrick Mahomes Has 1 Complaint With The NBA Draft Tonight

The 2020 NBA Draft is underway on ESPN. Millions of people are tuning in to watch the potential future stars of the NBA find their new homes. Patrick Mahomes is among those people tuning in.

Mahomes, though, has one main issue with the NBA Draft. And he’s certainly not alone in feeling this way.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gets annoyed when the picks get spoiled on social media before they’re made on TV. NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania and Chris Haynes, among others, have been tweeting out the picks before they’re made on TV.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell said he’s annoyed by this, too.

“I hate that I know whose getting drafted on Twitter before it’s on TV,” the All-Star shooting guard tweeted.

“I try to stay off my phone lol,” the Chiefs quarterback responded (clearly not staying off of his phone).

I try to stay off my phone lol 😂😂 https://t.co/q3DP1Hdi4v — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 19, 2020

It is annoying to see picks spoiled on social media before they’re made on TV, but that’s the case with pretty much everything in today’s world.

It’s no different with the NFL, though the NBA might have more spoilers.

The 2020 NBA Draft is being televised on ESPN.