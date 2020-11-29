Patrick Mahomes Has 1-Word Reaction To Nate Robinson Fight

Patrick Mahomes was like the rest of the sports world on Saturday night, locked into the Nate Robinson vs. Jake Paul boxing match.

And yes, for those unaware – Nate Robinson, the former NBA shooting guard, fought Jake Paul, the controversial YouTube star, in a boxing match on Saturday night.

The fight was part of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card. The two former superstar boxers decided to come out of retirement and fight each other. For some reason, Robinson and Paul were part of the card.

Surprisingly, Robinson vs. Paul was arguably the most-anticipated fight of the entire night. After all, it pitted a former NBA player against a controversial social media star.

Unfortunately for Robinson, it did not go well. The former NBA player was knocked out in the second round by Paul.

-🃏 pic.twitter.com/e55VJDzGAi — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 29, 2020

Mahomes appeared to enjoy the craziness of it all. He posted a one-word reaction to the fight on his social media page.

Lol 😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 29, 2020

Here’s a replay, for those interested in watching the knockout:

Jake Paul knocks out Nate Robinson 😱 pic.twitter.com/nIrzB90t92 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 29, 2020

That was pretty intense, actually.

Boxing is no joke, man. Hopefully Robinson is OK.