Patrick Mahomes Taunts Bears With 10-Finger Count After Touchdown

Patrick Mahomes was the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and apparently, he hasn’t forgotten that fact. Sunday, the reigning NFL MVP took a little shot at the Chicago Bears.

Mahomes, after finding tight end Travis Kelce for a six-yard score, counted to 10 on his fingers. It’s fairly obvious that he’s making it clear that he will always remember that he was the 10th player taken.

Chicago, of course, used the No. 2 overall pick to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky was the first signal-caller taken. You can bet the Bears would rather have Mahomes right now.

For what it’s worth, Deshaun Watson also went No. 12 to the Houston Texans. He’s been much better than Trubisky as well.

Here’s the clip of Mahomes’ taunt:

Patrick Mahomes counting the players picked ahead of him! Lmao! pic.twitter.com/tX27gkTJfT

Mahomes played in just one game as a rookie before winning MVP in his second season – and first as starter. He’s been one of the best players in the league since.

The Chiefs lead the Bears 17-0 in the third quarter. Kansas City is trending towards either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the AFC.