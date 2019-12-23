The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Taunts Bears With 10-Finger Count After Touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes celebrating during a game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures in the second half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes was the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and apparently, he hasn’t forgotten that fact. Sunday, the reigning NFL MVP took a little shot at the Chicago Bears.

Mahomes, after finding tight end Travis Kelce for a six-yard score, counted to 10 on his fingers. It’s fairly obvious that he’s making it clear that he will always remember that he was the 10th player taken.

Chicago, of course, used the No. 2 overall pick to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky was the first signal-caller taken. You can bet the Bears would rather have Mahomes right now.

For what it’s worth, Deshaun Watson also went No. 12 to the Houston Texans. He’s been much better than Trubisky as well.

Here’s the clip of Mahomes’ taunt:

Mahomes played in just one game as a rookie before winning MVP in his second season – and first as starter. He’s been one of the best players in the league since.

The Chiefs lead the Bears 17-0 in the third quarter. Kansas City is trending towards either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the AFC.

