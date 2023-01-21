Look: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Sideline Video Going Viral

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid talks to Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to suffer a potentially serious injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes was attempting to evade the rush when he was tackled from behind. The Chiefs star went down awkwardly and appeared to hurt either his ankle or his knee.

Kansas City has not announced an official diagnosis yet, but Mahomes left the game and entered the locker room in the second quarter. Shortly before that happened, Mahomes was pleading with head coach Andy Reid and the medical staff to remain in the game.

Video showed the moment between Mahomes, Reid and the training staff.

At this point it's unclear exactly what the injury is, but Mahomes looks severely hobbled. For now, backup quarterback Chad Henne is leading the Chiefs offense in Mahomes' absence.

We'll have to wait and see whether or not Mahomes is able to return to play in today's game.