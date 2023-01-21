NFL World Debating If Jaguars Player Meant To Injure Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles to throw a touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a scare this afternoon when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes left today's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mahomes was attempting to escape the Jaguars rush when he was tackled from behind. His right leg was trapped in an awkward position, which led to an unfortunate injury.

After taking a few minutes to review the footage, some fans think Jaguars pass rusher Arden Key meant to injure the star quarterback.

"THE IMMEDIATE DROP DOWN TO THE LEG not even trying to wrap & tackle," Warren Sharp pointed out.

"Arden Key appears to see the ball come out and still drops his full weight on Mahomes ankle. Seasons are decided by plays like these. No foul called. League needs to Protect the games stars better," another fan said.

Others think it was an inadverdent play.

"Arden Key just inadvertently turned the NFL Playoffs on its head," a fan said.

Mahomes spent the last Chiefs drive on the sideline, while backup quarterback Chad Henne led the team to a touchdown. The Chiefs announced Mahomes is officially questionable to return to the game with an ankle injury.

What do you think of the play?