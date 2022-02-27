The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Called Out By Business: Fans React

Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, is facing accusations of poor behavior by another business on social media.

Earlier in the 2021 NFL season, Jackson Mahomes was called out by a Kansas City bar/restaurant after he crushed the establishment on social media.

“We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them.

We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.

We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business,” the bar wrote on social media.

That’s not the only time Jackson Mahomes has faced accusations of poor behavior by a business.

Earlier this week, Jackson Mahomes was called out by a company for allegedly ignoring them after getting a free package.

Both Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, have prominent followings on social media.

Unfortunately, that can sometimes lead to controversy, as it is here.

“Is anyone really surprised by this?” one fan tweeted.

“People keep saying leave him alone yet he continues to pull this crap…” one fan added. “I feel bad for Patrick.”

“This is the first time I’m in this kids side. If my bro was Mahomes I’d be getting everything for free,” another fan admitted.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, meanwhile, are coming off an AFC Championship Game loss to the Bengals.

