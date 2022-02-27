Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Jackson, Facing More Accusations

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of behaving poorly at a Kansas City bar/restaurant earlier in the 2021 NFL season.

Jackson Mahomes, who has a prominent following on social media, criticized the establishment on his profile, before getting called out.

“We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them.

We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.

We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business,” the bar wrote on social media.

Jackson Mahomes has since been called out by another business, accused of behaving poorly.

Jackson Mahomes has allegedly behaved badly with yet ANOTHER small business https://t.co/rZiMz402vn — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 27, 2022

From TMZ Sports:

Rare Munchiez owner Sam Farha tells TMZ Sports … Patrick Mahomes’ little bro DMed the company on Instagram back in January, saying he loved their product — rare snacks and sodas from across the world — and would like a care package. Farha says he had no problem with that … as long as Mahomes posted his business and the bundle for his 260,000 followers to see. Sam says Mahomes agreed — but after the $250 package was delivered and signed for by the 21-year-old on Feb. 8, he went MIA.

Jackson Mahomes reportedly claims that he never received the package, though the business isn’t buying it.

