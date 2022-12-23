Patrick Mahomes Could Make NFL History This Weekend

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to making NFL history. And during this weekend's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, he has a chance to do just that.

The superstar quarterback completed his final 20 pass attempts in last week's overtime win over the Houston Texans — putting him five away from the league-record of 25 consecutive completed passes.

If Mahomes completes his first six passes tomorrow afternoon, he will hold the new NFL record.

The current league record is held by four different quarterbacks. Ryan Tannehill did it twice during the 2015 season, Marcus Mariota did it twice in 2018 and Philip Rivers and Nick Foles both did it once in 2018.

The Chiefs will kickoff against the Seahawks tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.

Will Mahomes get a new NFL record under his belt?