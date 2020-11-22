Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Announced A Major Business Move

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most-marketable stars in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has a number of notable endorsements. Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, has millions of followers on social media and will be starring in commercials for years to come.

Mahomes isn’t the only business-savvy person in his family, though.

Brittany Matthews, the fiancee of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, announced a big move of her own this week.

“So excited to announce that I’m officially joining the @balanceathletica team as an Elite Leader. Thank you for getting me out of my comfort zone & encouraging me to do something I have never done, share who I am & my story!” Matthews announced on social media.

Mahomes is a proud partner. He took to social media to congratulate Brittany on her accomplishment.

Proud of you! ❤️ https://t.co/E7LAyaN98e — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 19, 2020

Brittany Matthews has developed a sizable following on social media, often sharing fitness tips. Earlier this year, Patrick and Brittany announced that they are expecting their first child.

Mahomes proposed to Matthews before the start of the NFL season. The Chiefs quarterback popped the question following Kansas City’s Super Bowl ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s been quite a year for the power couple.