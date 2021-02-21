Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Brittany Announce Birth Of First Child

Just two Sundays ago, Patrick Mahomes was playing in his second straight Super Bowl game. This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews, announced the birth of their first child.

With an Instagram post this afternoon, the QB announced the birth of his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes. The photo features Mahomes’ new-born daughter grasping his finger while her mother wears a diamond necklace that spells out “Sterling.”

Matthews, 25, shared the same photo on her account — adding that their daughter weighed in at 6 lbs, 11 oz.

The couple, who first started dating back in 2012, announced their pregnancy news in September, 2020. The news came just three weeks after the high school sweethearts announced their engagement earlier that month.

Their journey as soon-to-be parents was very well-documented on social media. Both Mahomes and Matthews have been active in posting the process.

“Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Matthews wrote in under an Instagram photo of their daughter’s ultrasound back in September.

Congratulations to Mahomes and Matthews on their new family.