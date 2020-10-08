The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Sums Up His Current Situation

Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews at a game.DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in wait and see mode following the latest positive COVID-19 test from the New England Patriots.

Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Gilmore played in Monday night’s game at Kansas City.

Postgame photos show Gilmore interacting with members of the Chiefs, including Mahomes.

Mahomes and the Chiefs now hope that they don’t have any positive tests of their own. The team is undergoing testing, hoping it will be able to play its game this weekend.

At home, Mahomes is apparently social distancing from his loved ones. His fiancee, Brittany Matthews, summed up his situation on social media.

“Imagine having to social distance from your significant other,” she wrote.

Mahomes admitted today that his postgame hug with Gilmore was a bit of a lapse in judgment. He said he was just trying to show good sportsmanship following a tough battle against the New England defense.

“It was a little bit of a mental lapse. Just trying to show sportsmanship,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs are currently scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. and the game will be televised on CBS.


