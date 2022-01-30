The Spun

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Is Trending After Today’s Loss

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It’s not very often that you see the fiancee of an NFL player trending following her man’s game, but that’s what’s happening on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-24, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is trending nationally on social media.

It’s safe to say that fans are happy to see her unhappy…

There will be no celebratory postgame TikToks from Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee or younger brother, that is for sure.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are off to the Super Bowl, where they’ll face the Rams or the 49ers.

