Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Is Trending After Today’s Loss

It’s not very often that you see the fiancee of an NFL player trending following her man’s game, but that’s what’s happening on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-24, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Following the game, Mahomes’ fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is trending nationally on social media.

It’s safe to say that fans are happy to see her unhappy…

Patrick Mahomes is down bad. Imagine losing today and then having to go home to Jackson and Brittany making TikToks — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 30, 2022

When you vanquish Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews from Social Media and take the Bengals to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/3FSGpn9piP — Faux John Madden (@FauxJohnMadden) January 30, 2022

Brittany and Jackson making their tiktok after the game pic.twitter.com/UScH5kBNl3 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 30, 2022

America celebrating Joe Burrow ending Jackson Mahomes and Brittany Matthews reign of terror #CINvsKC pic.twitter.com/xOnxPcT6LD — KilaViz (@weszmarsh) January 30, 2022

AMERICA IS SAVED FROM JACKSON MAHOMES & BRITTANY MAHOMES pic.twitter.com/ZlIRqHrRrY — Matt Connors (@M_Connors50) January 30, 2022

There will be no celebratory postgame TikToks from Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee or younger brother, that is for sure.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are off to the Super Bowl, where they’ll face the Rams or the 49ers.