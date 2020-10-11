Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Has A Message For Today’s Referees

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the season on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders at home in a surprising game.
Las Vegas out-gunned Kansas City’s elite offense on way to a 40-32 upset win. This was Patrick Mahomes’ first loss since November of 2019.
It’s also been a long time since the Raiders won in Kansas City. Derek Carr had lost his previous six games at Arrowhead Stadium by an average of 17 points.
“It’s about time…I’ve had a few kids since we won here, so it’s a good feeling,” Carr said of the win following the game.
Not everyone was happy post-game, though.
Mahomes’ fiancee had a message for the officials following the tough loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. She clearly was not happy with the way the game was refereed.
Mahomes had a more simple reaction to the loss. He posted a three-word message on social media following today’s loss.
“Reset and reload!” the Chiefs quarterback posted on Twitter.
The Chiefs will look to rebound next weekend against the Buffalo Bills. The game between Kansas City and Buffalo has been moved to next Monday night at 5 p.m. E.T.