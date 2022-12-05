Patrick Mahomes Had Brutally Honest Admission On Sunday's Loss

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Three 2022 meetings with the Bengals, three losses for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Sunday's rematch of the AFC Championship Game, Cincinnati was once again able to edge KC and pull out a 27-24 at home.

After the game, Mahomes told reporters that it came down to situational football and the Bengals “executed at a higher level in [those] critical situations.”

“We started off slow,” the Chiefs QB explained. “We got back in the game, in the flow of things. Then we had a turnover late — and then the missed kick. If you’re playing good teams and you make that turnover on downs basically in the fourth quarter, those are the things that kind of bite you in the end.”

A Travis Kelce fumble with Kansas City up four in the fourth appeared to be a turning point in the game, but Mahomes had his favorite target's back during his postgame comments.

“I just tell him to continue to be himself,” Mahomes said of the All-Pro tight end.

“We’ve seen Travis do that many times and get all those extra yards — those are hard-fought yards in this league. Obviously, they made a good play, they stripped the ball out right at the very end there. ... But I’m taking Travis fighting for extra yards every single time because that’s the type of competitor he is.”