Patrick Mahomes Has 2-Word Message After Saturday's Win

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes had one of the gutsiest performances of his career last night as he overcame a high ankle sprain to lead the Chiefs to victory over the Jaguars.

Mahomes completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-20 win over the surging Jaguars. After the game, he had a message for everyone else.

"No quit," Mahomes wrote, adding a clock emoji. His tweet has gone viral with 2.4 million views, 52,000 likes, 1,000 comments and 4,000 retweets since last night.

Fans on Twitter are overjoyed to see the Chiefs star quarterback in high spirits given his injury and believe he's going to play great in the AFC Championship Game next weekend:

"Rehab sux....but we all want you as close to 100% as possible! Love watching you play!!" one user replied.

"Playoff Mahomes is an absolute monster," wrote another.

"Ngl after yesterday, gotta respect this guy," a third user wrote.

Patrick Mahomes was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain but intends to play through the injury for the AFC Championship Game next Sunday. He'll be channeling his inner Philip Rivers, who famously played in the AFC Championship Game with a torn ACL 15 years ago.

Will Mahomes be able to lead the Chiefs to victory next weekend?