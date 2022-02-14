The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has 3-Word Message After Super Bowl

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back in the lab after watching the Rams capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

Taking to his Twitter the next morning, Mahomes kept it simple. “Time to go,” he tweeted, with a flex and clock emoji.

The Kansas City Chiefs were upset by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship after jumping out to a healthy first half lead.

Mahomes and the KC offense rolled to a 21-10 lead through two quarters. But a failed attempt to get a touchdown at the end of the half appeared to be the momentum shift Joe Burrow and the Bengals needed.

Cincy went on to face the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. And Joe Burrow almost pulled out some more magic at the end. But the clock struck midnight on Cincinnati’s Cinderella season.

The Bengals fell to LA 23-20, after Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp led the Rams down the field for a go-ahead drive in the final minutes.

Best believe the road to the Super Bowl will still involve Arrowhead Stadium next season.

