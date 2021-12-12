Patrick Mahomes Has Blunt Postgame Message For Raiders

Last year, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders had their buses drive around Arrowhead Stadium to celebrate a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

That won’t be happening this year.

Kansas City crushed Las Vegas, 48-9, on Sunday afternoon. The game was never close, with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominating from the start.

Following the game, Mahomes had a blunt message for the Raiders.

“I know last time, [the Raiders] were doing bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium] so we definitely wanted to make sure we were winning this time,” Mahomes told CBS.

Clearly, it was personal for the Chiefs this time around.

"I know last time, [the Raiders] were doing bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium] so we definitely wanted to make sure we were winning this time." Patrick Mahomes joins @EvanWashburn after the @Chiefs win. pic.twitter.com/k4Wq1zSBu3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 12, 2021

The Raiders had a bold pregame move, too. Las Vegas’ players gathered on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo before kickoff.

Dig this! The #raiders met as a team after their pregame warmup at about the 25 yard line. Then proceeded to relocate their team huddle to midfield on top of the #chiefs logo. The stadium erupted in boos as the Raiders fired each other up. LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/6MQOVtQ5G0 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 12, 2021

That’s a bold move, Cotton. And it didn’t pay off for Las Vegas.

The Chiefs improved to 9-4 with the win, while the Raiders dropped to 6-7 with the loss.