Patrick Mahomes Has Blunt Postgame Message For Raiders

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 26: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the bench before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Last year, Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders had their buses drive around Arrowhead Stadium to celebrate a big win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

That won’t be happening this year.

Kansas City crushed Las Vegas, 48-9, on Sunday afternoon. The game was never close, with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominating from the start.

Following the game, Mahomes had a blunt message for the Raiders.

“I know last time, [the Raiders] were doing bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium] so we definitely wanted to make sure we were winning this time,” Mahomes told CBS.

Clearly, it was personal for the Chiefs this time around.

The Raiders had a bold pregame move, too. Las Vegas’ players gathered on the Arrowhead Stadium midfield logo before kickoff.

That’s a bold move, Cotton. And it didn’t pay off for Las Vegas.

The Chiefs improved to 9-4 with the win, while the Raiders dropped to 6-7 with the loss.

