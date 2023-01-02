Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bills vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

There's a massive game in the AFC that's set to take place on Monday night.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will meet in "The Jungle" to battle for one of the top two spots in the AFC. The Bills can get the top seed with a win, plus a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, while the Bengals can close in on at least the two seed with a win in their final two games.

Naturally, the Chiefs will be keeping a close eye on this one since they're currently the top seed in the AFC with a 13-3 record.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes joked that the game would keep him up past his bedtime, but also said that he's excited to watch it.

“It’s going to keep me up past my bedtime,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “I try not to be too invested in it. It’s going to be a great football game with two great teams, and teams that you’re probably going to see in the playoffs."

The Chiefs will know where they stand seed-wise heading into Week 18 after this game comes to an end.

Kickoff for it will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by ESPN.