Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Tom Brady

The Kansas City Chiefs got a big-time win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

They scored 41 points and won by 10, 41-31, as they're now 3-1 on the season. It was the first meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady since the Bucs beat the Chiefs in the 2021 Super Bowl, 31-9.

After Sunday night's game ended, Mahomes had a funny comment about playing Brady again.

"I feel like I've had my 'last game against Tom Brady like four times now," Mahomes said.

This is pretty clever, considering that Brady retired during this past offseason only to come back six weeks later.

The two played an instant classic down in Tampa Bay, but it was Mahomes who got the last laugh after finishing with 249 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Brady also played well, despite the loss. He threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns, but his defense couldn't hold up their end of the bargain.

Who knows, maybe Mahomes will be his last game against Brady for a fifth time in Super Bowl LVII.