Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Injured Ankle

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Chiefs fans had to be happy with that they heard (and saw) from Patrick Mahomes at Wednesday's press conference.

After Andy Reid told reporters that the star QB would likely be a full participant in the day's practice, Mahomes took the podium and shared that his ankle injury is progressing well.

It's doing good. A few days of treatment, a few days of rehab. Excited to be on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I'm at. But, it's feeling good so far.

Mahomes went on to say that he began his treatment immediately after Saturday's divisional round win.

I was able to do some extra testing, just to make sure everything was good the night after the game. And then get a few things done to help the treatment kind of start off. And then the next few days has kind of been an all-day thing where you're either doing treatment, or rehab, or watching film. ... But it's a full-day thing where you're trying to make sure you're obviously prepared for the Bengals and the great football team — mentally and physically.

Mahomes had no visible limp after leaving his media availability which is a very good sign.