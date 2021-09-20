Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Interception

The Baltimore Ravens topped the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, 36-35, in one of the early games of the year.

Patrick Mahomes started off extremely well, but he made a costly mistake late, throwing an interception in the third quarter. It was the first September interception of the quarterback’s career.

Following the game, Mahomes admitted that the interception was one of the worst he’s ever thrown.

Mahomes believes he should have made a safer throw instead of attempting to force the ball to Travis Kelce.

“Yeah, I should have just thrown it to D-Rob in the flat, then I saw ‘Trav’ [Travis Kelce] come back to me,” Mahomes told reporters postgame. “The dude grabbed my leg, I thought I could get my other leg down. He kinda spun me, and it was a dumb interception. Probably one of the worst interceptions I’ve probably ever had. . . . The interception was not only dumb in the sense it was a bad throw and not close to the receiver, but it was dumb at that point in the game. Even if I just throw the flat and he doesn’t get the first down, we have a chance to decide to kick a field goal or punt and pin them back. It’s just a lot of little things in games like this that cause you get losses in the end.”

Mahomes finished the game with 343 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Chiefs will look to bounce back next weekend against the Chargers.