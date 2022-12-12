Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Interceptions

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes had an up-and-down performance on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw for over 350 yards and three touchdowns but also threw three interceptions. That last stat is pretty uncharacteristic of him as it's the first time he's thrown three interceptions in a game this season.

It's also just the second game this season that he's thrown more than one interception.

After the game, Mahomes discussed those interceptions and praised his teammates for stepping up after he made those mistakes.

“Luckily for me, the rest of the team stepped up," Mahomes said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “The defense made a lot of stops in critical moments when we were putting them in some bad situations.”

After Mahomes threw his third pick of the day, the Broncos had a chance to take the lead. That was thwarted when the Chiefs' defense intercepted backup quarterback Brett Rypien to secure the win.

The Chiefs are now 10-3, which is good for second in the AFC. They'll look to get to 11-3 when they take on the Houston Texans next Sunday.