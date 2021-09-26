Patrick Mahomes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Justin Herbert

Earlier this year, Patrick Mahomes’ response to a fan’s comment about Justin Herbert went viral.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was told to watch out for the Los Angeles Chargers and their young phenom.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Mahomes quipped back.

Mahomes later clarified his comment, saying it was taken out of context.

“Yeah, I think it got taken out of context,” Mahomes told Jori Epstein. “I was talking some trash to all those Raiders and Broncos and Chargers fans out there. I have a ton of respect for him as a player.”

“Not a lot of guys can do it. And I know I’ll have a lot of tough games against him in the future. So it was kind of a joking matter that I think blew up on Twitter like most things to do.”

Fast forward to today, though, and Mahomes paid tribute to his viral comment.

The Chargers beat the Chiefs, 30-24, at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I guess I believe it after what I saw today,” Mahomes admitted in brutally honest fashion.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says regarding Justin Herbert, “I guess I believe it after what I saw today.” — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) September 26, 2021

Well said, Patrick.

Don’t be surprised if we get another Mahomes vs. Herbert matchup down the line this season. They could be the two favorites in the AFC.