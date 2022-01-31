Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t forgoing the opportunity to play in Vegas this Sunday.

Mahomes will play in the NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday. The NFL announced his decision via Twitter.

“Patrick Mahomes is heading to Vegas!” the NFL announced.

This is a positive development for the NFL. Several notable stars have opted out of the Pro Bowl in recent days. Mahomes playing in the game should boost its audience.

Mahomes will no doubt try and put on a show following his disappointing performance in a loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday. He still has a bad taste in his mouth.

“Love y’all #ChiefsKingdom. This one hurts but we will be back! See y’all next year!”

Hopefully Mahomes can get back on track in the Pro Bowl.

Unfortunately, the Pro Bowl has lost a ton of its luster over the years. Players don’t try too hard and it hurts the game as a whole.

The NBA had a similar issue, but changed its All-Star Game format to make it a more competitive event. The NFL should consider something similar. Bringing back skills challenges would be a big step in the right direction.

Mahomes will be on the field at the Pro Bowl in Vegas on Sunday.