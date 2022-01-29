Patrick Mahomes Has Message For Tom Brady After Retirement News

The greatest quarterback in the history of football called it a career on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Brady is retiring, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. No. 12 wants to move on with his life and spend more time with his family. He finishes his career having won seven Super Bowls.

Brady won that seventh Super Bowl just last year when he out-dueled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes had a simple message for Brady following Saturday’s news.

Take a look.

That about sums it up. Even Patrick Mahomes thinks Tom Brady is the best to ever do it. Perhaps Mahomes can take that title at the end of his career, but he still has plenty left to accomplish.

Brady’s greatness defies everything we know about how quarterbacks are evaluated and measured. He was a lanky, slow quarterback coming out of college. But his football IQ and confidence were overlooked.

Brady went on to win six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The final game of his NFL career was a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

Congratulations on a terrific career, Tom!

Mahomes, meanwhile, will battle the Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday.