Patrick Mahomes Has A Telling Admission On Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons rushes the passer.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Through 11 weeks, Micah Parsons is everything the Dallas Cowboys could’ve hoped for and more.

Dallas drafted the Penn State standout to man the middle at linebacker, but out of necessity the Cowboys moved Parson’s to the edge. And they may have unlocked something.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly took notice. The Super Bowl MVP had high praise for the rookie after Sunday’s game.

“[Michah Parsons] is a special player,” Mahomes told reporters. “To be that good of a [linbebacker] and be able to play [defensive end],” he said. “There’s not a lot of guys like that in this league.”

“He has a high motor, he chased me down on that sack … The whole game, he was in there the whole time battling and battling.”

On Sunday, Parsons tied Demarcus Ware’s Cowboys record for most sacks by a rookie. In 10 games, the first-year end has racked up 62 tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles.

It’s hard to believe Parson’s was something of a consolation for Dallas in this past year’s draft. Going into it, the Cowboys were targeting Patrick Surtain II before Denver took the star corner out of Alabama.

Chances are you won’t hear any complaints from Jerry Jones and his staff though.

Micah Parsons is already the frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year. But if this continues, the 22-year-old could be in play for Defensive Player of the Year as well.

