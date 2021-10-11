Patrick Mahomes Hints That Crazy Throw Could Be Coming

Patrick Mahomes has made some crazy throws throughout his NFL career, but he’s yet to attempt one truly insane pass – a behind-the-back one.

Could it be coming, though?

The MVP quarterback revealed to Pro Football Talk that it’s possible a behind-the-back pass could happen in an NFL game.

However, the Chiefs would need to be winning by a pretty big margin for it to take place.

“Maybe if we start winning some football games,” Mahomes reportedly told Pro Football Talk with a laugh. “This was a good start. Whenever you’re winning a lot of football games and you’re scoring a lot of points and then you have big margins, then you have the chance to do some cool stuff like that.”

So, we probably won’t see one tonight.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Bills in a big-time Sunday Night Football matchup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.