Patrick Mahomes Identifies 1 Major Positive With Andy Reid

Earlier this week, a video of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce orchestrating the Chiefs’ game-tying field goal drive in the final 13 seconds of regulation went viral on Twitter.

The dynamic quarterback/tight end combo read the defense and improvised plays as they marched down the field to force overtime in this past weekend’s thrilling divisional round matchup against the Bills. Mahomes yelled “Do it Kelce!” at the line of scrimmage just before running a route that the two discussed before the snap.

According to Mahomes, this is one of the best things about playing under a head coach like Andy Reid.

“There’s a lot of that during the game,” Mahomes said. “Everybody has their input. I think that’s what makes us such a great team, a great offense, is we have communication throughout the game. Then we go out there and execute because Coach Reid gives us that freedom.”

Mahomes and his offense will look to utilize this effective improvisational strategy during this year’s AFC Championship matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.