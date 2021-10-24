NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes.

The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head.

Mahomes was getting wrapped up in the pocket when he was hit in the helmet area by a Titans defender. The Chiefs quarterback was down on the field before getting helped off of it.

It looked pretty scary.

It's been a really rough day for the #Chiefs but this made it that much worse. Patrick Mahomes was helped off the field. pic.twitter.com/6lXt6hBatj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

The NFL world is pretty terrified by the hit. Mahomes took a major blow to the head on Sunday afternoon.

“That hit on Mahomes was terrifying, could have been really bad,” one fan tweeted.

“I don’t know how many of those hits Mahomes has left in him – career wise. Scary to see that,” another fan wondered.

FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd took to social media, as well.

“Patrick Mahomes injury is just frightening. No interest watching that replay again,” he tweeted.

Patrick Mahomes injury is just frightening. No interest watching that replay again. 🙏🏼 — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 24, 2021

Mahomes was seen standing on the sideline, so hopefully the injury wasn’t as serious as it looked initially.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are trailing the Titans, 27-3, late in the fourth quarter. Mahomes had a rough afternoon, throwing for 206 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.