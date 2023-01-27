Breaking: Andy Reid Announces Decision On Patrick Mahomes

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Andy Reid talks to Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be there.

Not just there, actually. He'll be the starting quarterback for the Chiefs - despite suffering what appeared to be a significant ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Just days after looking severely hobbled in the Divisional Round, head coach Andy Reid announced Mahomes will start on Sunday. According to a comment to reporters, Reid said Mahomes looked "good" in practice.

Mahomes left last weekend's game against the Jaguars for much of the second quarter. He eventually returned for the second half, but looked very limited.

Thankfully for the Chiefs he played well enough to lead the team to victory and an AFC title game appearance. However, the Cincinnati Bengals will offer a much tougher test this weekend.

Kansas City and Cincinnati kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.