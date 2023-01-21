Look: Patrick Mahomes Limping Severely After Apparent Injury

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs opened their Divisional Round showdown against Jacksonville in dominant fashion.

Kansas City held the Jaguars to a three-and-out before getting the ball for the first time. Patrick Mahomes and company went right down the field where he connected with star tight end Travis Kelce on touchdown.

Jacksonville answered right back with a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to wide receiver Christian Kirk. On the ensuing possession, something unfortunate happened.

Mahomes went down awkwardly on a tackle and appeared to suffer a potentially serious knee injury. He limped to the sideline for a brief moment before entering the game.

After the first quarter came to a close, Mahomes raced to the sideline to have his right ankle taped. He came back out for the second quarter, but looks severely hobbled right now.

If Mahomes can't finish this game, it would be a devastating blow to the Chiefs offense.