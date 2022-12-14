Patrick Mahomes Is Dealing With An Injury This Week

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 17: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first quarter at FedExField on October 17, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

In a surprising turn of events, NFL MVP hopeful Patrick Mahomes appears to be dealing with an injury ahead of the final few weeks of the season.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs released their injury report, which features Mahomes and an injury to his right hand. However, it didn't impede him in practice as he was listed as a full participant.

Last week Mahomes popped up on the injury report with a foot injury. But even then, he missed no reps in practice.

Mahomes has missed only a handful of snaps in games all season and has not missed a start since Week 17 of the 2020 season, when the Chiefs were resting him for the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes ranks among the MVP frontrunners this season for obvious reasons. He leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns and is on pace for yet another 5,000-yard passing season.

More importantly, he has the Chiefs in a position to secure yet another AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC if they continue their winning ways.

The sooner the Chiefs can lock up both, the sooner they can start resting guys for the rest of the regular season and start prepping for the playoffs.

Will injuries be an issue for Patrick Mahomes down the stretch, or is this all a nothing-burger?