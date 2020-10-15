Look: Patrick Mahomes Had An Interesting Twitter Follow Today

Former New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is currently looking for a new NFL home.

Bell was officially released by the New York Jets this week. The former All-Pro running back was unhappy in New York and Jets head coach Adam Gase didn’t seem thrilled with the partnership. So, the Jets decided to release Bell, who is owed $6 million for the rest of the season.

The former Jets running back is now free to sign elsewhere. A couple of teams are starting to get mentioned as possible landing spots.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs were mentioned as a possible option.

“Le’Veon Bell prioritizing role in offense and chances to win among part of his free agency evaluation. Many people around league believe Chiefs will have interest because of fit,” ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reports.

Coincidentally, Patrick Mahomes appears to have just followed Le’Veon Bell on social media. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but it will certainly lead to some speculation.

Kansas City is already ridiculously stacked on offense, but it’s fun to imagine what Andy Reid could do with a player like Bell.

The Chiefs are 4-1 on the season, coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.