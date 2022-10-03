Patrick Mahomes Made NFL History On Sunday Evening

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The legend of Patrick Mahomes continues to grow.

Not only did the Chiefs star quarterback outduel Tom Brady Sunday night on the way to a 41-31 win, he also hit a pretty notable career milestone: becoming the fastest player ever to 20,000 passing yards.

Mahomes' NFL rise has been nothing short of meteoric; earning four Pro Bowl nods, a first-team All-Pro selection, an MVP, a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP in four full seasons as a starter.

The 27-year-old is already on his way to another impressive campaign, throwing for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns to just two interceptions through the first four weeks of 2022.

With his arm talent and Andy Reid's offensive creativity, the sky's not the limit for the Kansas City Chiefs, it's what they stand on.

Next up is the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders on ESPN's "Monday Night Football."