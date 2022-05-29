Patrick Mahomes Makes His Justyn Ross Opinion Very Clear

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the game against the Tenneessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Former Clemson star receiver Justyn Ross may have not have heard his name called this past April, but he has a believer in teammate Patrick Mahomes.

As a freshman, Ross was outstanding for the Tigers. But injuries and a serious medical condition really held him back from unlocking all he could do at the college level.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs shared a clip of Ross snagging a one-handed catch on the sideline, which got the NFL world talking.

And Mahomes thinks there's more where that came from.

Telling reporters the next day that despite all Ross has been through, the four-star talent is still there.

You still see the talent. That’s the first thing. I mean, I know people saw the catch on Twitter, but it’s just the way he catches the football out of the air. He snatches it. There’s no drops or anything like that.

Now it’s about him learning the NFL offense. ... I think you’ve seen the flashes of how talented he can be, and then you’ve seen times where he did something just barely off what we wanted. And he learns from that. He doesn’t make that same mistake. And so the more and more reps that he gets, I can only imagine how good he’s going to be because of the talent that he possesses.

If Ross' body doesn't fail him, there's no question Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes can find a way to get the best out of the young wideout.