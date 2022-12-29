Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Broncos Very Clear

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Denver Broncos this weekend.

Earlier this year, Mahomes played arguably his worst game of the 2022 season against the Broncos — throwing three interceptions in a narrow 34-28 Week 14 win.

The Broncos are reeling after a 51-14 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day — but Mahomes still isn't taking his opponent for granted.

“Yeah, they played us tough this last one. They gave us everything that we could ask for,” Mahomes said during a press conference on Thursday. “We have to go out there and play our best ball. If you look at the tape, you see the talent that they have and how hard they play. And so for us, it’ll be a great opportunity to play a rival at Arrowhead and have to find a way to get a win.”

“They did a good job of following my eyes, making some good plays on some balls that I was trying to throw in some tight windows and so, I’ve had to make sure to just take what’s there and not try to force it,” he added. “They got great players. Like I said, they got great players that make a lot of great plays, and so for me and for this team, we got to go out there and play our best ball. And we know we have to play our best ball if we want to win.”

Despite his rough Week 14 outing against the Broncos, Mahomes is putting together an MVP-caliber season. He's currently the odds favorite to win MVP with a league-leading 4,720 yards and 37 passing touchdowns.

Sunday's game in Arrowhead Stadium will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.