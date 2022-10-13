Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Josh Allen Very Clear
In just a few days, arguably the best game of the football season will take place in Kansas City.
The Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of the two best teams in the AFC right now. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen headline the main event.
Before the game kicks off, Mahomes made his feelings on the opposition very clear.
Here's what he said, via Pro Football Talk:
“Yeah, when you go up against the other great quarterbacks in the league, you always want to win. You always want to compete,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference. “Josh is a great guy. He’s a great quarterback — physically talented, he can throw, can run, he can really do it all. But he’s a great dude too."
Mahomes made it clear he still wants to beat Allen, but has a lot of respect for the fellow star quarterback.
“And so, obviously when we’re on the football field, we are competing against each other and we want to beat each other’s teams, but I have a ton of respect for him the player and person that he is.”
Who will get the win on Sunday?