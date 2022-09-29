Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speak after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has set the gold standard of longevity for quarterbacks around the league.

At 45-years-old in his 23rd NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller is still producing at an elite level.

This weekend, Brady will face off against one of the brightest young quarterbacks in the league: Patrick Mahomes. Ahead of this matchup, the 25-year-old QB was asked if he hopes to play 20 more years on the NFL gridiron.

“Yeah, I want to play as long as I can play, and I can still have a chance to help the team get better,” Mahomes said during a press conference on Wednesday, per NFL.com. ”Obviously, it’s hard to play until you’re 45 years old, and I don’t want to be out there just hanging on.

“You see what Tom is — he’s still playing at a very high level. I think that’s why it’s hard for him to kind of give it up — when you’re playing at a high level you don’t want to leave it. For me, I’m going to try to keep my body in the best shape possible and as long as they’ll let me play and I can play at a high level, I’ll be out there.”

There's no doubt that Mahomes is inspired by Brady's long-sustained success at the highest level.

“I mean, it’s special to see the things that he’s done in this league,” the Chiefs QB added. “He’s always been great and had a great season and found ways to get even better. He’s done stuff off the field that hasn’t impacted him on the field but still made his legacy even greater so it’s always a great opportunity for me and our team to go up against a great quarterback and really see where our team is at.”

Brady and the Bucs will host Mahomes and the Chiefs for a Sunday night matchup in Raymond James Stadium — pending a possible location change due to the effects of Hurricane Ian.