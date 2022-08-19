Patrick Mahomes Makes His Thoughts On Chiefs Offense Clear

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the NFL's most prolific throwers for the past four years. But he has some thoughts on the offense heading into 2022.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Mahomes said he likes the progress the team has made in recent weeks. He believes they have the tools to get the job done but also have good balance with the defense.

“I think we took a giant step as far as how we do things,” Mahomes said, via ArrowheadPride.com. “We have the talent. We got the guys that can go out there and make the plays. Coach Reid runs a tough training camp. It’s what we’ve been known for — I think it makes us better for it. And I think guys, as we went on, understood that. And they came out with the mindset they were going to compete every single day. You saw offense have good days [and] you saw defense have good days — and that’s usually a good sign for a good football team.”

Ahead of their preseason tilt with the Washington Commanders tomorrow, Mahomes said he's looking forward to seeing the young players perform. He said he liked the plays they've been making in practice and thinks the opportunity will be good for them in the long-term.

“It’s going to be an exciting opportunity for them,” said Mahomes. “You saw guys like Skyy (Moore) and Justin Watson make plays... For them to make plays there, they’re going to get more reps with me in this game. I’m interested to see how they maximize this opportunity, but they’ve been doing it at practice.

“They’ve been making the plays at practice and doing everything the right way. So for them to get in there and get some opportunity to run with the ones, I think it will help us out in the long run whenever we do get those guys back — to have a good group of guys to go in at any time.”

Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster are the Chiefs' expected starters this season, but they are dealing with injuries. If Moore and Watson make the most of these reps they get in the preseason, the dangerous Chiefs receiving corps will be even more dangerous this season.

How good will this Chiefs offense be this year?