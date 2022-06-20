Patrick Mahomes Makes Opinion On Marquez Valdes-Scantling Very Clear

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill out. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster in.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs will do their best to replace the production that Tyreek Hill will take with him to South Beach, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes says that Valdes-Scantling has been a quick study since arriving in Kansas City.

“I think he’s done a great job of learning the offense really fast and making plays when his number’s been called,” Mahomes said at his minicamp press conference.

“He’s a smart guy, so you can see why he’s able to pick up stuff so fast. And he has a good feel for everything, especially there in the earlier part when we had a couple of guys banged up — he got a lot of reps and made a lot of plays.”

The Chiefs signed MVS to a three-year contract back in March after the speedy wideout spent four seasons with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Mahomes said that speed was apparent this past week, and that Valdes-Scantling is already making plays.

“So you saw a couple of them down the sideline where it was one-on-one and I just threw it up and let him make a play and he did,” Mahomes said. “So that’s a good thing to see and hopefully it carries on in training camp and into the season.”

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be looking for someone that can stretch the field, similar to how Hill did, in order to take the top off for All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.